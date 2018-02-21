Pittsburgh man charged with having sex with his dog 'Snoopy'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Highland Park man faces two dozen charges for allegedly having sex with his yellow Labrador retriever named Snoopy, according to a criminal complaint filed against him Wednesday.

Ivan DeVoren, 61, is charged with 10 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 10 counts of sexual intercourse with an animal and four drug violations, court records show. The charges are felonies.

State records indicate DeVoren is an attorney. A spokesman for Humane Animal Rescue said DeVoren was a volunteer dog walker for five months in 2014 at the East Liberty location. He said DeVoren was part of a team and never took a dog home alone.

The alleged incidents took place over the course of several days in January and were overheard by DeVoren's neighbor, who said he heard suspicious sounds through the wall and reported them to police, according to the complaint.

The witness reported hearing “frequent and consistent” noises, including grunting, a dog whimpering, creaking furniture and “sex sounds,” police wrote. The neighbor began documenting each time he heard the encounters: Four times on Jan. 29 and twice on each of the next three days.

Police obtained a search warrant Feb. 1 and seized dog bedding and sheets from the apartment on Azimuth Court. They also found crack cocaine in plain view, according to the complaint.

A humane officer took custody of Snoopy, police wrote, and a later exam showed injuries to the dog's colon.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 in City Court, Downtown.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.