Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man charged with having sex with his dog 'Snoopy'

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Ivan DeVoren
Allegheny County Jail
Ivan DeVoren

Updated 3 minutes ago

A Highland Park man faces two dozen charges for allegedly having sex with his yellow Labrador retriever named Snoopy, according to a criminal complaint filed against him Wednesday.

Ivan DeVoren, 61, is charged with 10 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 10 counts of sexual intercourse with an animal and four drug violations, court records show. The charges are felonies.

State records indicate DeVoren is an attorney. A spokesman for Humane Animal Rescue said DeVoren was a volunteer dog walker for five months in 2014 at the East Liberty location. He said DeVoren was part of a team and never took a dog home alone.

The alleged incidents took place over the course of several days in January and were overheard by DeVoren's neighbor, who said he heard suspicious sounds through the wall and reported them to police, according to the complaint.

The witness reported hearing “frequent and consistent” noises, including grunting, a dog whimpering, creaking furniture and “sex sounds,” police wrote. The neighbor began documenting each time he heard the encounters: Four times on Jan. 29 and twice on each of the next three days.

Police obtained a search warrant Feb. 1 and seized dog bedding and sheets from the apartment on Azimuth Court. They also found crack cocaine in plain view, according to the complaint.

A humane officer took custody of Snoopy, police wrote, and a later exam showed injuries to the dog's colon.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 in City Court, Downtown.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me