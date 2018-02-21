Shannon Edwards, linked to resignation of ex-GOP Rep. Tim Murphy, is running for Congress

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shannon Edwards — the forensic psychologist whose reported extramarital affair with former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy contributed to his resignation — announced Wednesday that she is making a bid for Congress.

Edwards, a Republican of Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood in her early 30s, said that if elected, she pledges to be “an active, diligent” voice in Washington who will “fight the tough battles no one else chooses.”

Among her platform priorities: improving access to mental health treatment, reforming the criminal justice system and strengthening high school and post-secondary educational institutions.

Under a court-imposed map being challenged by Republicans, Edwards could run in a newly formed 18th District.

If the court-drawn map stands, the revised 18th District will encompass the city of Pittsburgh and dozens of surrounding suburbs — including Plum and Monroeville to the northeast, Clairton and Elizabeth to the south and Bethel Park and Bridgeville to the southwest.

Edwards last made national headlines this past fall when Murphy, R-Upper St. Clair, admitted to having an extramarital affair with Edwards after his divorce filings became public.

Murphy announced he would not seek re-election amid the scandal — which included the particularly damning allegation that Murphy, a pro-life lawmaker, had asked Edwards to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

‘Social advocate by nature'

Edwards did not mention Murphy nor the scandal in her announcement to run for Congress, which focused on how she will prioritize issues such as stemming the heroin epidemic, ensuring women feel safe and increasing the number of beds available for the seriously mentally ill.

“Not only are we not providing enough treatment, we're not providing enough insight into why and what our neighborhoods need,” said Edwards, noting she observed such problems firsthand as director of mental health at the Allegheny County Jail.

She credited her family with instilling in her a strong work ethic; her grandfather worked in the Carnegie factories and her dad was a 37-year employee at Alcoa.

“When I'm working, sometimes I sleep in my office until it's done,” said Edwards, who runs a Downtown private practice that specializes in court-mandated psychology for juveniles, adults and families. “I will read every piece of legislation before I vote on it to ensure the needs of my constituents are being met. ... I'm passionate about mental health advocacy and fighting for Pittsburghers.”

A Western Pennsylvania native, Edwards earned her bachelor's degree from California University of Pennsylvania before moving away briefly to finish her schooling.

She commuted between Chicago and Pittsburgh for more than two years as she worked toward her master's and doctoral degrees from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Edwards returned when she found out she was pregnant with her daughter.

“I came back to Pittsburgh because I love this city,” Edwards said.

Edwards says she is “a social advocate by nature” — dating to as far back as the mid-'90s, when she orchestrated a door-to-door petition that her 10-year-old self was sure would spur the network to put the original “Full House” TV show back on the air.

She says she splits her free time between Pittsburgh and Washington, advocating for more psychologists and support for the mentally ill and other disenfranchised populations.

“I think you have to work hard to achieve your goals, which for me was becoming a voice for the voiceless,” Edwards said. “I promise to be loyal to my constituents by standing up and fighting for women and girls, like my daughter, Sophia, so they have the opportunity to grow up in a nation where they feel safe.”

Under revised deadlines released Tuesday , congressional candidates in the May primary have until March 20 to file nomination petitions.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.