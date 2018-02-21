Landslide spurs 4 home evacuations in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A landslide forced the evacuation Wednesday of four homes in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood, city officials said.

The Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections inspected the houses on a hillside along Broad Street and deemed four of them as "imminently dangerous," said Tim McNulty, spokesman for Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

It was unclear how many people were affected, but those who were managed to find their own alternative housing — at least for the short term.

The American Red Cross sent a response team to meet with residents, but none needed their help as of about 8 p.m., said Dan Tobin, spokesman for the Western Pennsylvania chapter of the Red Cross.

Geotechnical engineers are evaluating the next possible steps to take so the displaced residents can return home.

The landslide also caused soil and trees to slide into a nearby parking lot at the Fairmont Apartments senior housing complex on Penn Avenue. Portions of the lot have been closed, but the landslide did not affect the building.

The incident marked one of several landslides to force evacuations in the region in recent days.

Last week, landslides closed William Street between Boggs and Arlington avenues in Mt. Washington.

Baldwin Borough declared a landslide-related emergency situation Tuesday night.

Six homes were evacuated along Goehring Street in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood on Monday.

The city said no updates were available regarding the Spring Hill evacuations.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.