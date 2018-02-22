Streets closed in several city neighborhoods for water-line repairs
Updated 13 hours ago
Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials said several projects would impact service and traffic on Thursday.
The projects include:
• Eckert Street in Marshall-Shadeland will be closed between Forsythe Street and Geyer Avenue until 3 p.m. for repairs to a water-service line.
• Merrimac Street in Mt. Washington will be closed off to vehicle traffic until 3 p.m. from Grandview to Virginia avenues for water service-line repairs.
• Denny Street in Lawrenceville will be closed from Mintwood Street and Liberty Avenue for water-line replacement. The street will be closed until 3 p.m.
• A planned project to replace water valves along Reed Street in the Hill District's Terrace Village housing project was cancelled because of the weather. The project will be rescheduled.
Customers seeking additional information can contact PWSA's 24-hour emergency dispatch line at 412-255-2423
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.