Son of slain Brighton Heights woman sues Allegheny County, contractor's employees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The brother of a Brighton Heights woman charged with killing their mother filed a lawsuit against Allegheny County and employees of the Pittsburgh-based Human Services Administration Organization.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court, alleges in February 2016 that Sommer Bernard, 39, of Brighton Heights, was released from the Allegheny County Jail to the custody of the county's Department of Human Services to be taken to a residential mental health facility.

Instead, she was dropped her off at her mother's house, even though she had been arrested previously for assaulting her mother with a baseball bat, the complaint says.

Later that evening, she fatally stabbed her 65-year-old mother , Andrea Bernard, in the heart with a kitchen knife, police said.

The suit names Allegheny County and its department of human services, Rachelle Terry and Erin O'Brien as defendants.

Terry and O'Brien worked for the Human Services Administration Organization, which had a contract with the county to provide services, said Amie Downs, county spokeswoman.

The county still has a contract with the organization, Downs said. She declined further comment on the lawsuit.

No one from the organization could be reached for comment.

Bernard suffered from severe mental illnesses, including paranoid schizophrenia with hallucinations that would often manifest as violence against others, especially her mother, the complaint said.

In June 2015, Sommer Bernard assaulted her mother with a baseball bat, the complaint said. Pittsburgh police removed her from the home, her mother pressed charges and she was incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail.

When she returned to her mother's home for several weeks, she again threatened her mother with a baseball bat, stole her sister's car, stole an access van and led police on a high-speed chase and struck a vehicle, the complaint said. She was jailed again.

The county Department of Human Services' justice-related services program, which provides alternatives to incarceration for people with mental illness, reviewed her case, the complaint says. In February 2016, the program secured her release from the jail to their custody, and Terry was assigned to handle her case.

Andrea Bernard told Terry she did not want her daughter to return to her house and jail officials told Terry about Sommer Bernard's severe mental illness, the complaint said.

Terry was supposed to take Sommer Bernard to a supervised group home, but instead dropped her off at the front door of her mother's house, where she fatally stabbed her mother in the chest with a kitchen knife later that day.

“The present case represents a text book example of a state created danger, where local government officials are well aware of a person's severe mental illness and propensity of violence, yet they leave that same person at the home of one of that person's prior victims with no supervision, no medication, no advanced warning and no treatment,” the complaint says.

The suit asks for punitive and compensatory damages, and a trial by jury.

Raymond Bernard was named the administrator of his mother's estate on Feb. 6, the complaint says.

Sommer Bernard's non-jury trial for her homicide charge is scheduled for April 16.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.