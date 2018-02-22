Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Senator calls for CDC to research gun violence

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta.
REUTERS
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta.

Updated 2 hours ago

A U.S. Senator is calling for repeal of a 22-year-old amendment that restricts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from researching gun violence and its impact on public health, following the deadly Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

"Our country is infuriated by the lack of action taken by Congress to combat the gun violence epidemic in America," said U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, in a statement.

Heinrich is specifically calling for the abolishing the Dickey amendment, a 1996 policy that mandates none of the funds made available to the CDC for injury prevention and control be used to used to lobby, or promote gun control.

The amendment is named for its author, Jay Dickey, a Republican congressman from Arkansas.

There have been previous attempts to remove the amendment. Five years ago, President Barack Obama called for the CDC to investigate gun violence. In fact, Obama asked for $10 million for research into firearms, the CDC said. And in 2015, 110 members of Congress - all Democrats - signed a letter calling for the amendment to be lifted.

Recent episodes of gun violence in the U.S. have been deadly in the last three years. Before the Parkland, Fla. shooting earlier this month, 58 people were killed at a music festival in Las Vegas. And in June 2016, 49 people were killed in a shooting at a night club in Orlando.

The Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 students and faculty.

John Lott, a gun-rights advocate and founder of the Crime Prevention Research Center in Alexandria, Va., told the Tribune-Review said the repeal of Dickey won't have an impact because it prohibits the CDC from using funds for advocacy.

"None whatsoever," Lott said.

He said the amendment does not prohibit the CDC from conducting public-health research into gun violence.

The Dickey amendment states that "None of the funds made available in this title may be used, in whole or in part, to advocate or promote gun control."

University of Pittsburgh professor Steven Albert, chair of the department of behavioral and community health sciences at the Graduate School of Public Health, however, said repealing the Dickey Amendment is long overdue.

"The Dickey Amendment has caused a ton of problems," he said. "You can't get violent death reporting statistics. Inaction is no longer tolerable."

CDC officials did not return calls or emails Thursday.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346 or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me