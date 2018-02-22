Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Peduto: Pittsburgh needs Dreamers to ensure city's economic well-being

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Fan Ding (L, foreground) of Shadyside and Hortencia Ortiz (R) of Beechview are among nearly 800,000 undocumented migrants known as Dreamers, who came to the U.S. as young children.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Fan Ding (L, foreground) of Shadyside and Hortencia Ortiz (R) of Beechview are among nearly 800,000 undocumented migrants known as Dreamers, who came to the U.S. as young children.

Updated 2 hours ago

Hortencia Ortiz knows no one in Mexico.

She's lived near Philadelphia since age 3, but as a “Dreamer” she faces an uncertain future and possible deportation to Mexico if there isn't a change in federal law.

Ortiz, 18, of Beechview and Fan Ding, 34, of Shadyside, appeared with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Thursday in the City-County Building, Downtown, to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to grant legal status to Dreamers.

“I don't know anything about Mexico,” Ortiz said. “Everything is here. I'm not seen as a Mexican over there. I'm not wanted here because I'm illegal. I can't really make any future plans because I don't know what's going to happen.”

Trump in September ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, and set a March 5 deadline for Congress to find a solution for nearly 800,000 undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children.

Ding's parents brought her to Children's Hospital 22 year ago at age 12 for treatment of a rare genetic disorder that requires twice monthly injections of an expensive enzyme.

Her parents have since returned to China, but she remains because she can purchase insurance not offered in China to cover her medical costs. She works for a pharmaceutical company and pays out of pocket the extra cost of insurance that's not provided through her employment plan.

“I became illegal but my other option was to go back to China and die,” she said. “I didn't choose to be illegal. I just chose to live.”

Peduto said mayors across the country are calling on Congress to provide Dreamers with a path to citizenship. Fewer than 1,000 Dreamers live in Pittsburgh, according to the Mayor's Office.

“We're not asking for special treatment or anything else, but something that's been a part of America since this country was first created: the opportunity for people to become Americans,” the mayor said.

He said Pittsburgh has an interest in immigrants. The city needs residents, he said.

“For our own economics, for our own well-being, we (can't) shut the gate off.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me