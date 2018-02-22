Peduto: Pittsburgh needs Dreamers to ensure city's economic well-being

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hortencia Ortiz knows no one in Mexico.

She's lived near Philadelphia since age 3, but as a “Dreamer” she faces an uncertain future and possible deportation to Mexico if there isn't a change in federal law.

Ortiz, 18, of Beechview and Fan Ding, 34, of Shadyside, appeared with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Thursday in the City-County Building, Downtown, to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to grant legal status to Dreamers.

“I don't know anything about Mexico,” Ortiz said. “Everything is here. I'm not seen as a Mexican over there. I'm not wanted here because I'm illegal. I can't really make any future plans because I don't know what's going to happen.”

Trump in September ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, and set a March 5 deadline for Congress to find a solution for nearly 800,000 undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children.

Ding's parents brought her to Children's Hospital 22 year ago at age 12 for treatment of a rare genetic disorder that requires twice monthly injections of an expensive enzyme.

Her parents have since returned to China, but she remains because she can purchase insurance not offered in China to cover her medical costs. She works for a pharmaceutical company and pays out of pocket the extra cost of insurance that's not provided through her employment plan.

“I became illegal but my other option was to go back to China and die,” she said. “I didn't choose to be illegal. I just chose to live.”

Peduto said mayors across the country are calling on Congress to provide Dreamers with a path to citizenship. Fewer than 1,000 Dreamers live in Pittsburgh, according to the Mayor's Office.

“We're not asking for special treatment or anything else, but something that's been a part of America since this country was first created: the opportunity for people to become Americans,” the mayor said.

He said Pittsburgh has an interest in immigrants. The city needs residents, he said.

“For our own economics, for our own well-being, we (can't) shut the gate off.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.