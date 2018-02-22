Deputies nab couple wanted on separate warrants in Pittsburgh's East Hills
Updated 9 hours ago
Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies cleared two warrants with one knock Thursday, arresting a boyfriend and girlfriend in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood on separate warrants.
Deputies were seeking Imonte Kendrick, 20, of Braddock, for a probation violation that occurred when he was charged with passing counterfeit money at a state liquor store in Kennedy, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.
Kraus said deputies tracked Kendrick to a home on East Hills Drive, where he was with his with his girlfriend, Ania Posey, 23. Posey had a warrant of her own, issued Jan. 30 in connection with burglary charges filed by Pittsburgh Police. Deputies arrested them both.
Deputies transported Kendrick and Posey to Allegheny County Jail. Court documents show they are both scheduled for preliminary hearings March 6.
