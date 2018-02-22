Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Deputies nab couple wanted on separate warrants in Pittsburgh's East Hills

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Imonte Kendrick
Allegheny County
Imonte Kendrick
Ania Posey
Allegheny County
Ania Posey

Updated 9 hours ago

Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies cleared two warrants with one knock Thursday, arresting a boyfriend and girlfriend in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood on separate warrants.

Deputies were seeking Imonte Kendrick, 20, of Braddock, for a probation violation that occurred when he was charged with passing counterfeit money at a state liquor store in Kennedy, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Kraus said deputies tracked Kendrick to a home on East Hills Drive, where he was with his with his girlfriend, Ania Posey, 23. Posey had a warrant of her own, issued Jan. 30 in connection with burglary charges filed by Pittsburgh Police. Deputies arrested them both.

Deputies transported Kendrick and Posey to Allegheny County Jail. Court documents show they are both scheduled for preliminary hearings March 6.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me