VA Pittsburgh presents nurse practitioner with first I CARE award
Updated 2 hours ago
The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System kicked off its I CARE Award program by recognizing a nurse practitioner who created 200 handmade thank you cards for Veterans Day.
Evelyn Zimmerly, an 18-year employee who works in Surgery Services, collaborated with her sister, Jacqueline Kabel. Kabel started The Red, White & Blue Card Company when she couldn't find military-themed cards to commemorate her son graduating from basic training and thanking a friend's two sons when they returned from deployments in Iraq.
Zimmerly, 58, of Oakmont designed the cards to reflect the different service branches and eras and arranged for the University Drive staff to distribute the cards the day before Veterans Day because the VA doesn't scheduled medical appointments on the holiday.
The award recognizes employees for exemplifying five core values: integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The healthcare systems executive board selects recipients based on nominations from fellow employees.
Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.