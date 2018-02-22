Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Columbia Gas set to begin pipline replacement in Carrick and Mt. Washinton

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Columbia Gas

Updated 19 hours ago

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is advising Carrick and Mt. Washington residents to be prepared for traffic and service disruptions starting this month during gas line replacement projects in the two neighborhoods.

The company plans to replace 1,110 feet of underground pipe in Carrick along Denise and Glade streets and Nobles Lane. It will replace 3,120 feet of pipe along Boggs and Southern avenues and Jeannette and Minsinger streets in Mt. Washington.

Work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday and is expected to end in late summer.

Crews also will relocate indoor gas meters to outside.

Columbia said the work could require temporary service disruptions and traffic detours.

