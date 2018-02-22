Following protest, firm says it paid immigrants for Robinson Marriott work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Georgia company has paid four immigrant workers who said they weren't paid for painting rooms in a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Robinson about a year ago.

A January protest outside the Marriott prompted the company to pay, even though it had already paid a subcontractor that was supposed to give the money to the men, said Peter Thomas, CEO of Georgia-based National Custom.

“We jumped in honestly partially because they were protesting and our client was upset about it,” Thomas said.

The Pittsburgh Labor Council for Latin American Advancement and the Thomas Merton Center organized the protest, which was attended by about 50 people in frigid temperatures. The hotel is along Campbells Run Road near the Settlers Ridge shopping area.

North Carolina-based Concord Hospitality hired National Custom to renovate the hotel about a year ago. National Custom hired ACB Group as subcontractor, who hired the four workers, Thomas said.

Thomas said his company fired ACB after learning it had not been paying two of its workers who were installing wallpaper, he told the Trib.

The company paid ACB for the work completed so far, paid the two workers, then found a new subcontractor to finish the job.

The company paid the four men a total of $10,000, Thomas said. Guillermo Perez, president of the Pittsburgh Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, had said the four men were owed a total of $13,000.

Thomas was unable to verify the men worked on the project, but decided to pay anyway.

“Even though we had no legal obligation, it was the right thing for us to do,” Thomas said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.