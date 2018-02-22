Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Spring Hill, Garfield homes still in danger from landslides, aren't safe, study finds

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
A landslide has forced the evacuations of four houses along Broad Street whose backyards border a hillside in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood, with the parking lot of a senior center at the base. City officials said the properties remained unsafe for residents as of Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
NATASHA LINDSTROM / TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homes evacuated in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill and Garfield neighborhoods are still threatened from landslides and are not safe to be occupied until the areas are stabilized, according to the results of a preliminary study conducted for the city.

After two separate landslides, the city's Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of six homes on Goehring Street and Kenzig Avenue in Spring Hill, and on Wednesday the evacuation of four homes on Broad Street in Garfield.

A geotechnical engineering firm was brought in to further study the areas. In a preliminary report Thursday, “engineers agreed that the slopes are unstable and the homes should remain vacated,” a press release from Mayor Bill Peduto's office said.

The geotechnical reports were described as preliminary, and were not being publicly released. Maura Kennedy, director of Permits Licenses and Inspections, is contacting the 10 impacted homeowners and updating them on the reports, the city said.

“The department will work with landowners to help them with surveying the slides and designing and executing a safe slope,” the release said. “Exactly how that stabilization work will be performed, or when, will not be known until a full geotechnical study is performed.”

The Red Cross is working with the affected families. Officials in Mayor Peduto's office are studying each family's needs with hopes of connecting them to additional services to help them.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

