Allegheny

Deputies seize variety of drugs in Carnegie warrant arrest Thursday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said it seized a large amount of suspected drugs while arresting a man in Carnegie Thursday morning for allegedly violating his probation on an earlier drug offense conviction.
Damian Falchetti
Updated 13 hours ago

Allegheny County Sheriff deputies sized a large amount of drugs while arresting a man wanted on a warrant in Carnegie Thursday, the sheriff's office announced.

Damian Falchetti, 32, of Carnegie was found in a home in the 600 block of Lookout Street in Carnegie Thursday morning. He surrendered himself and was taken into custody without incident.

Falchetti had been wanted for less than 24-hours for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a previous drug conviction. A warrant for his arrest had been issued Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies got a search warrant after seeing a “significant amount” of drug paraphernalia throughout the home.

Suspected drugs seized included cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy, edible marijuana candy, LSD, marijuana, MDMA, mushrooms and other unidentifiable pills.

Deputies also seized a significant amount of cash, four digital scales, a safe, two lockboxes, a money counting machine, a .38 revolver and several cell phones.

Falchetti had been found in possession of crystal meth when he was arrested while working as a DJ on the Southside in August 2017. He had plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Falchetti was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he was held on the criminal bench warrant and will await arraignment on the new charges stemming from the results of the search warrant, the sheriff's office said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

