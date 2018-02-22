Student removed after alleged threat of violence at North Allegheny Intermediate High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A student was removed from class Thursday at North Allegheny Intermediate High School after allegedly making a threat of gun violence toward the school.

The alleged threatening remarks were reported to a school counselor at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday by another student, North Allegheny County School District Superintendent Robert Scherrer said in an email message to parents,

School administrators quickly identified the student accused of making the threat and removed the student from class, Scherrer said.

According to Scherrer, McCandless police responded to the school and determined there was no imminent threat of violence within the building after a search of the student's locker and belongings. The district is cooperating with police and is unable to release more information because of the ongoing investigation, Scherrer said.

Scherrer commended “multiple students who came forward to report this troubling threat.”

“The North Allegheny School District takes every threat seriously, and makes the safety and well-being of our students and staff our first priority,” he said.

McCandless police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.