Allegheny

Driver flees after hitting pedestrian in North Side; victim critically injured

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Pittsburgh police are investigating a hit-and-run along Beaver Avenue in the North Side on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
Updated 4 hours ago

Pittsburgh police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled after hitting a pedestrian crossing a North Side street early this morning.

The man was hit around 6:20 a.m. while crossing the street at the intersection of Beaver Avenue and North Franklin Street in the city's Chateau neighborhood, according to police spokeswoman Alicia George.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

Police are searching for a maroon, mid-sized vehicle in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police 412-323-7800.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

