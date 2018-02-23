Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Deadline is Friday for Pittsburgh, Allegheny County to release Amazon bid or appeal

Aaron Aupperlee and Bob Bauder | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials are expected to announce Friday whether they will make public the bid submitted to Amazon for its second headquarters or appeal a state order compelling them to do so.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials are expected to announce Friday whether they will make public the bid submitted to Amazon for its second headquarters or appeal a state order compelling them to do so.
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks during a press conference following Pittsburgh's application to Amazon as a destination for their HQ2, at the City County Building.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks during a press conference following Pittsburgh's application to Amazon as a destination for their HQ2, at the City County Building.

Updated 11 hours ago

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials are expected to announce Friday whether they will make public the bid they submitted to persuade Amazon to build its second headquarters here.

Both Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald have signaled in recent days that they will likely appeal an Pennsylvania Office of Open Records ruling that says the bid is a public record.

“If I were a betting man, yes,” Peduto told reporters Tuesday when asked about whether the city would appeal.

Peduto said city attorneys and third-party attorneys were working to determine if parts of the bid could be released without violating a non-disclosure agreement the city signed with private property owners who offered up land for Amazon's HQ2.

Fitzgerald told 90.5 WESA that making Pittsburgh's bid public would make the city less competitive . He wouldn't say whether officials will appeal the state's order but did say the county would follow the court's ruling.

Spokeswomen for Fitzgerald and Peduto said any announcement Friday would come from PGHQ2, a private company established to develop the bid.

PGHQ2 has urged the city and county to appeal the open records ruling.

WTAE reporter Paul Van Osdol and several other journalists, including the Tribune-Review, filed open records requests under the state's Right-to-Know Law seeking copies of the bid submitted to Amazon and emails, letters and other communications between public officials and with the company. Those requests were initially denied, prompting appeals to the state's Office of Open Records. The office ruled Jan. 24 in response to WTAE's request that the city must release the bid and related emails and the county must release the bid within 30 days or appeal the order to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

Pittsburgh is among the 20 finalists competing to attract Amazon's second headquarters, which comes with an estimated 50,000 “high-paying jobs.” Neither the city, county nor state have released details about what incentives or subsidies might have been offered to Amazon or whether those involved tax dollars. The city and county have not said which parcels of land were included in the bid or if Amazon officials have visited the city.

Amazon has said it plans to choose a location for HQ2 in 2018.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me