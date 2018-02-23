Deadline is Friday for Pittsburgh, Allegheny County to release Amazon bid or appeal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials are expected to announce Friday whether they will make public the bid they submitted to persuade Amazon to build its second headquarters here.

Both Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald have signaled in recent days that they will likely appeal an Pennsylvania Office of Open Records ruling that says the bid is a public record.

“If I were a betting man, yes,” Peduto told reporters Tuesday when asked about whether the city would appeal.

Peduto said city attorneys and third-party attorneys were working to determine if parts of the bid could be released without violating a non-disclosure agreement the city signed with private property owners who offered up land for Amazon's HQ2.

Fitzgerald told 90.5 WESA that making Pittsburgh's bid public would make the city less competitive . He wouldn't say whether officials will appeal the state's order but did say the county would follow the court's ruling.

Spokeswomen for Fitzgerald and Peduto said any announcement Friday would come from PGHQ2, a private company established to develop the bid.

PGHQ2 has urged the city and county to appeal the open records ruling.

WTAE reporter Paul Van Osdol and several other journalists, including the Tribune-Review, filed open records requests under the state's Right-to-Know Law seeking copies of the bid submitted to Amazon and emails, letters and other communications between public officials and with the company. Those requests were initially denied, prompting appeals to the state's Office of Open Records. The office ruled Jan. 24 in response to WTAE's request that the city must release the bid and related emails and the county must release the bid within 30 days or appeal the order to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

Pittsburgh is among the 20 finalists competing to attract Amazon's second headquarters, which comes with an estimated 50,000 “high-paying jobs.” Neither the city, county nor state have released details about what incentives or subsidies might have been offered to Amazon or whether those involved tax dollars. The city and county have not said which parcels of land were included in the bid or if Amazon officials have visited the city.

Amazon has said it plans to choose a location for HQ2 in 2018.