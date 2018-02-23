Commercial Street, link between Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm Park, reopens after landslide
Updated 4 hours ago
Commercial Street was temporarily closed Friday morning between Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm Park due to a collapsed retaining wall and landslide, Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O'Connor said.
The winding, two-lane road descends from Beechwood Boulevard in Squirrel Hill — where it is also known as Forward Avenue — goes below the Parkway East and through the Nine Mile Run valley to Swisshelm Park. Both lanes were closed as of 10:30 a.m., O'Connor wrote on Facebook, though commenters noted it appeared to have reopened around noon.
The Department of Public Works had to stabilize the hillside and clear the road so traffic could pass. A statement from the city Friday afternoon said officials were “watching a retaining wall for future activity.” O'Connor later tweeted that Walnut Capital, which owns the adjacent Summerset at Frick Park development, was conducting soil tests and boring to monitor the hillside.
Landslides had already forced the evacuation of homes in the city's Spring Hill and Garfield neighborhoods earlier this week, and up to 4 more inches of rain were expected to fall over the weekend on an already soaked and saturated region, creating the danger of more landslides and flooded roads.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.