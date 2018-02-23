Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

12 teens, adults charged after brawl at Clairton-Monessen basketball game

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
A brawl broke out between the Monessen and Clairton boys' basketball teams during a game on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at Clairton Education Center.
JENN CODELUPPI / MON VALLEY INDEPENDENT
A police investigation into a brawl that broke out during a Clairton-Monessen high school basketball game earlier this month has led to charges filed against 12 people, officials announced Friday.

Six teenagers and six adults each face a count of disorderly conduct, Clairton police chief Robert Hoffman said.

"This comes at the recommendation of the Allegheny County District Attorney's office," Hoffman said.

Police gave victims who were assaulted a chance to come forward and file charges, but none did, according to Hoffman.

There were no reports of serious injuries in the fracas that at one point reportedly involved as many as 100 people , including spectators who swarmed the basketball court at Clairton Education Center on Feb. 6.

The fight began with one player from each team throwing punches with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Within seconds, the situation escalated as fans left the bleachers and piled onto the court, Hoffman said.

Four school police officers and two security guards requested backup from more than 10 municipal police departments — Allegheny County, Elizabeth Township, Glassport, McKeesport, Port Vue, Lincoln, Versailles, Jefferson, Liberty and Elizabeth borough and township police.

Clairton firefighters responded to help ventilate the school after pepper spray was used, the Mon Valley Independent reported. One police officer and one Monessen basketball player had minor injuries.

The incident prompted Clairton City School District to stop selling tickets to fans at games, stating that only players and parents would be allowed to attend amid the investigation.

Neither the Clairton City or Monessen school districts could be immediately reached for comment.

The juveniles charged with disorderly conduct include one 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys from Clairton; and two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy from Monessen.

The adults facing charges include:

• Devlin Clifford, 18, of Clairton;

• Andrew Carr, 31, of Clairton;

• Andre Carr, 31, of Clairton;

• Barry Floyd, 22, of Monessen;

• John Sanders, 23, of Clairton; and

• Christopher Verlich, 19, of Clairton.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

