12 teens, adults charged after brawl at Clairton-Monessen basketball game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A police investigation into a brawl that broke out during a Clairton-Monessen high school basketball game earlier this month has led to charges filed against 12 people, officials announced Friday.

Six teenagers and six adults each face a count of disorderly conduct, Clairton police chief Robert Hoffman said.

"This comes at the recommendation of the Allegheny County District Attorney's office," Hoffman said.

Police gave victims who were assaulted a chance to come forward and file charges, but none did, according to Hoffman.

There were no reports of serious injuries in the fracas that at one point reportedly involved as many as 100 people , including spectators who swarmed the basketball court at Clairton Education Center on Feb. 6.

The fight began with one player from each team throwing punches with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Within seconds, the situation escalated as fans left the bleachers and piled onto the court, Hoffman said.

Four school police officers and two security guards requested backup from more than 10 municipal police departments — Allegheny County, Elizabeth Township, Glassport, McKeesport, Port Vue, Lincoln, Versailles, Jefferson, Liberty and Elizabeth borough and township police.

Clairton firefighters responded to help ventilate the school after pepper spray was used, the Mon Valley Independent reported. One police officer and one Monessen basketball player had minor injuries.

The incident prompted Clairton City School District to stop selling tickets to fans at games, stating that only players and parents would be allowed to attend amid the investigation.

Pending the investigation into Tuesday night's basketball game, tonight's athletic event 2/9/18 will be closed to the public, with the exception of parents & guardians of participating student-athletes. We thank you for your cooperation. #gobears #wpial pic.twitter.com/qElOsEAFlP — Clairton School (@Clairtonschool) February 9, 2018

Neither the Clairton City or Monessen school districts could be immediately reached for comment.

We are saddened by the incident and remind all those that attend any sporting event (adult and child) that violence will never be the answer. — Clairton School (@Clairtonschool) February 7, 2018

The juveniles charged with disorderly conduct include one 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys from Clairton; and two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy from Monessen.

The adults facing charges include:

• Devlin Clifford, 18, of Clairton;

• Andrew Carr, 31, of Clairton;

• Andre Carr, 31, of Clairton;

• Barry Floyd, 22, of Monessen;

• John Sanders, 23, of Clairton; and

• Christopher Verlich, 19, of Clairton.

After receiving a bye for their first round, Clairton will play their quarter finals playoff game on Thursday, 2/22. The opponent and site is TBD. No fan tickets will be sold #gobears #playoffs — Clairton School (@Clairtonschool) February 14, 2018

For our Monessen Fans who are unable to attend tonight's game due to WPIAL sanctions, you can listen to a broadcast of the game on Trib Live High School Sports Network. LET'S GO HOUNDS! https://t.co/VYjsoK70wH — Monessen Greyhounds (@monessensports) February 22, 2018

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.