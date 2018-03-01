Pine-Richland Youth Center offers seniors help to stay fit

To register: There is no cost to attend, but organizers ask that those interested in coming register no later than March 6 by calling the PRYC at 724-443-3796.

A new senior series at the Pine-Richland Youth Center will give area residents age 55 and older the chance to get advice on staying active, nutrition and treating and preventing arthritis.

Dr. Jordan Rozich, of Richland Chiropractic Center, will lead the three hour-long programs.

Rozich said he just started at the practice two months ago and went to the youth center looking for a way to get involved in the community. He initially thought they might need a basketball coach or someone to work with the children, but after a conversation with youth center business manager Lisa Finn they decided to do something for seniors.

“Seniors are always really receptive and excited to hear about different things so for me it's exciting to be able to work with them and maybe give them some ideas that hopefully they'll be able to implement in their lives,” Rozich said.

The three-part series will be held on consecutive Tuesdays beginning March 13. Rozich said he hopes to spend about 35 or 40 minutes on information then leave time for questions or deeper exploration of points that might interest people.

Rozich is not only a chiropractor but also has a master of science in applied clinical nutrition. Speaking on an active lifestyle and nutrition were natural topics to want to discuss, he said, and he thought arthritis would make an interesting third topic.

“As we age and progress people tend to develop some sort of arthritic symptoms, whether severe or not,” he said. “If I can suggest how to manage it, maybe help alleviate the pain or suggest ways to help prevent it altogether it might be beneficial.”

Finn said that this is the first time they're offering a senior series, and she hopes to keep it going. “We have yoga for adults but I want to try to get adults more involved here at the center,” she said.

Karen Price is a contributing writer.