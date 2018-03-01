Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pine-Richland Youth Center offers seniors help to stay fit

Karen Price | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A new senior series at the Pine-Richland Youth Center will give area residents age 55 and older the chance to get advice on staying active, nutrition and treating and preventing arthritis.

Dr. Jordan Rozich, of Richland Chiropractic Center, will lead the three hour-long programs.

Rozich said he just started at the practice two months ago and went to the youth center looking for a way to get involved in the community. He initially thought they might need a basketball coach or someone to work with the children, but after a conversation with youth center business manager Lisa Finn they decided to do something for seniors.

“Seniors are always really receptive and excited to hear about different things so for me it's exciting to be able to work with them and maybe give them some ideas that hopefully they'll be able to implement in their lives,” Rozich said.

The three-part series will be held on consecutive Tuesdays beginning March 13. Rozich said he hopes to spend about 35 or 40 minutes on information then leave time for questions or deeper exploration of points that might interest people.

Rozich is not only a chiropractor but also has a master of science in applied clinical nutrition. Speaking on an active lifestyle and nutrition were natural topics to want to discuss, he said, and he thought arthritis would make an interesting third topic.

“As we age and progress people tend to develop some sort of arthritic symptoms, whether severe or not,” he said. “If I can suggest how to manage it, maybe help alleviate the pain or suggest ways to help prevent it altogether it might be beneficial.”

Finn said that this is the first time they're offering a senior series, and she hopes to keep it going. “We have yoga for adults but I want to try to get adults more involved here at the center,” she said.

Karen Price is a contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me