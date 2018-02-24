Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh region on brink of February rainfall record

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
The Pittsburgh region on Saturday is expected to break a rainfall record for February that has stood since 1887, the National Weather Service predicts. More than an inch of rain is expected Saturday and Sunday, with a flood watch still in effect.
National Weather Service
The Pittsburgh region is expected to break a rainfall record that has stood for more than a century.

A record 6.52 inches of precipitation in February was set in 1887. As of Saturday evening, Pittsburgh was less than a tenth of an inch away from surpassing that amount this month, with an inch or more of rain expected by Sunday morning.

Slightly less rain fell across the region Friday than forecasted, though a flood watch remains in effect, particularly for the Ohio River, National Weather Service meteorologist Fred McMullen said.

"The trend has been a little bit lower rainfall, so the forecast has come down a little bit on the rivers, which is good," he said. "Hopefully that trend continues."

Emergency dispatchers in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties said there had been no flooding-related emergencies reported, though rain had caused several landslides and road closures.

Several roads are closed in Pittsburgh in anticipation of the flooding, including the 10th Street Bypass. Because of projected river levels, PennDOT anticipates the "bathtub" area of westbound I-376, between the Grant Street (Exit 71A) interchange and the Fort Pitt Bridge, will close due to flooding.

The Ohio River was about 18 feet deep at Point State Park as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

It will likely experience minor flooding by Monday morning. The water level there is expected to surge above 25 feet as streams swollen by rainfall continue to flow into the river, according to the National Weather Service.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

