Pittsburgh region on brink of February rainfall record

The Pittsburgh region is expected to break a rainfall record that has stood for more than a century.

A record 6.52 inches of precipitation in February was set in 1887. As of Saturday evening, Pittsburgh was less than a tenth of an inch away from surpassing that amount this month, with an inch or more of rain expected by Sunday morning.

Through yesterday, #Pittsburgh is only 0.25' away from breaking the monthly precipitation record which is 131 years old of 6.52'. For the month we are 4.32' above normal and for the year 5.90' above normal. #pawx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 24, 2018

Slightly less rain fell across the region Friday than forecasted, though a flood watch remains in effect, particularly for the Ohio River, National Weather Service meteorologist Fred McMullen said.

"The trend has been a little bit lower rainfall, so the forecast has come down a little bit on the rivers, which is good," he said. "Hopefully that trend continues."

Emergency dispatchers in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties said there had been no flooding-related emergencies reported, though rain had caused several landslides and road closures.

Several roads are closed in Pittsburgh in anticipation of the flooding, including the 10th Street Bypass. Because of projected river levels, PennDOT anticipates the "bathtub" area of westbound I-376, between the Grant Street (Exit 71A) interchange and the Fort Pitt Bridge, will close due to flooding.

It's 8am Saturday and Crews Have ONE LANE OF THE BATHTUB Blocked off on the Parkway East Approaching the Ft Pitt Bridge. #PittsburghTraffic #Flooding #wpxi @WPXI pic.twitter.com/STpLnTsVaA — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 24, 2018

The Ohio River was about 18 feet deep at Point State Park as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

It will likely experience minor flooding by Monday morning. The water level there is expected to surge above 25 feet as streams swollen by rainfall continue to flow into the river, according to the National Weather Service.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.