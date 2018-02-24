Landslides close roads, crush trucks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unstable, rain-saturated ground caused several landslides across Allegheny County on Friday evening and early Saturday, according to emergency officials.

One of the largest was in West Elizabeth, in the 3000 block of Scotia Hollow Road. A large tree fell, bringing wires and a transformer down onto the roadway, said Matt Brown, chief of Allegheny County Emergency Services.

Scotia Hollow Road was closed between Hogback Road and State Street.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported on several other major landslides from Friday evening, including on Babcock Boulevard in Ross that brought down large concrete blocks, crushing two food trucks parked in the lot below.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted Saturday about other landslides plaguing the city.

He said Commercial Street and Summerset were being closed because of a landslide. Police and firefighters were on the scene and barricades were in place.

Per County 911 - COMMERCIAL ST/SUMMERSET IS BEING CLOSED DUE TO LANDSLIDE BARRICADES IN PLACE. FIRE AND POLICE WERE ONSCENE — bill peduto (@billpeduto) February 24, 2018

Emergency responders also went to the 700 block of Forward Avenue for a reported mudslide.

The West End Circle had issues because of a landslide as well.

Per County 911 - 7000 BLK FORWARD AVE FIRE DEPT GOING FOR REPORTED MUDSLIDE — bill peduto (@billpeduto) February 24, 2018

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem. Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.