Allegheny

Casting call for season 2 of Netflix's Mindhunter in Pittsburgh

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Star Jonathan Groff has hinted that filming is imminent for the second season of 'Mindhunter,' the Netflix serial killer drama that filmed parts of its first season in Western Pennsylvania.
An open casting call for season 2 of Netflix's hit crime drama “Mindhunter” is slated for Thursday.

The show is about the early days of criminal profiling in the FBI's serial killer unit.

The call is for people who want to become paid background actors and featured background actors.

It is from 7-10 p.m. at Trixie's Bar and Game Room at 1323 E. Carson St.

A lot of season 1 was filmed throughout Western Pennsylvania, including a few scenes in the former Daily News building in McKeesport.

Filming for this season is expected to take place in April.

Producers are also looking for pre-1980s vehicles and family and school photos from 1975-81.

More information about Mindhunter casting opportunities is available here .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

