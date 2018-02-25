Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Man in stable condition after North Braddock shooting

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in North Braddock that left one man hospitalized.

Homicide Lt. Andrew Schurman said authorities were notified of the shooting around 9:11 a.m. Sunday along the 1300 block of Braddock Avenue.

“First responders found a 21-year-old male in a car suffering from a gunshot wound,” Schurman reported. “The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.”

A female passenger in the vehicle was not injured but taken to a hospital as a precaution. No further information about the victim was released.

Schurman said the incident could have been a drive-by shooting, however, investigators do not have a description of a vehicle or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

