Allegheny

Landslide destroys West End house, knocks out power nearby

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 5:15 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

PITTSBURGH — Authorities say a landslide in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has worsened, destroying a home, forcing closure of a road and knocking out electricity to adjacent neighborhoods.

The city said Sunday that the Duquesne Heights landslide worsened Sunday afternoon, pouring over a retaining wall on Route 51 near the West End Bridge and closing that section of roadway.

Officials said in a statement that a house evacuated Friday evening "is now destroyed." The city said the owners were able to retrieve essential belongings from the dwelling Saturday.

The slide, which borders the West End neighborhood, also crossed a street and knocked out utility poles, causing outages in southern and western parts of Pittsburgh.

Mayor William Peduto's office is contacting the governor's office and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for assistance.

