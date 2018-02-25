Detours posted to get around West End Route 51 landslide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An existing Pittsburgh landslide in Duquesne Heights worsened Sunday, destroying a hillside home along Greenleaf Street, closing a section of Route 51 and knocking out power to 4,000 customers in southern and western portions of the city.

The Greenleaf slide poured over a retaining wall on Route 51 near the West End Bridge, causing a closure of that section of the roadway, according to Pittsburgh's Public Safety department. PennDOT officials said that section will remain closed indefinitely as crews remove debris and geotechnical engineers evaluate the hillside.

Turn-by-turn detour details can be found at the end of this report.

Stemming from the original Greenleaf slide, more landslides are reported in the area hitting Carson Street and South Main in the West End, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted Sunday.

Police set up barricades and restricted traffic to West Carson and South Main streets.

The Greenleaf slide, on the border of the city's West End neighborhood, overtook and destroyed a home that had been evacuated Friday, according to Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department. The owners secured their most important possessions Saturday, officials said.

When the slide crossed over Greenleaf, it knocked down utility poles that caused a 45-minute outage, according to Ashlee Yingling, Duquesne Light spokeswoman.

Power was restored by 3 p.m. Sunday, she said.

Officials in Peduto's office are contacting Gov. Tom Wolf's office and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to seek assistance.

PennDOT detour routes

Northbound Route 19/51 ramp to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street):

• Stay straight across the West End Bridge

• Turn left onto northbound Route 65

• Follow northbound Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge

• Turn left onto McKees Rocks Bridge

• Turn left onto southbound Route 51

• Follow southbound Route 51 back to the West End Circle to southbound Route 837

• End detour

Crafton area/Route 60/Steuben Street to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street)

• Take Route 60 to Wabash Street

• Follow Wabash Street to Woodville Street

• Turn left onto Woodville Street

• Take ramp toward I-376 Westbound/Airport

• Bear left toward I-376 eastbound

• From eastbound I-376, take the Route 19/51 West End (Exit 69C) ramp

• Follow northbound Route 19/51 to the West End Bridge

• Cross the West End Bridge

• Turn left onto northbound Route 65

• Follow northbound Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge

• Turn left onto McKees Rocks Bridge

• Turn left onto southbound Route 51

• Follow southbound Route 51 back to the West End Circle to southbound Route 837

• End detour

Staff writer Mike DiVittorio contributed.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.