Allegheny

No new trial on Allegheny County sex discrimination claim, appeals court rules

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 14 hours ago

A former Allegheny County forensic investigator won't get a new trial on her claim that she lost her job because of gender discrimination and for complaining about the discrimination, an appellate court ruled Friday.

Following a seven-day trial, a federal jury in February sided with Allegheny County in Kelly J. Vay's gender discrimination lawsuit against several supervisors at the county's Medical Examiner's Office.

In her appeal to the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals, Vay claimed the trial judge made several errors, including allowing the county to tell jurors that she was placed on administrative leave in 2013 because of a criminal investigation into leaks from the office.

Vay refused to return to work when the county ended her suspension in 2014, according to court documents.

Since Vay was never charged, the reason for her suspension was hearsay and prejudiced the jury against her, Vay argued.

Vay claimed in the lawsuit that she was suspended for complaining about gender discrimination. In rejecting her appeal, a three-judge panel ruled so the judge was correct in letting the county offer its reason for the suspension.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

