Allegheny

Sharpsburg woman pleads guilty in torture, killing of high school friend

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Jacquelyn Nuccetelli
Tribune-Review
Jacquelyn Nuccetelli

Updated 4 hours ago

A Sharpsburg woman who previously withdrew her guilty plea in the 2014 torture and killing of a high school friend again pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on Monday morning, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Jacquelyn Nuccetelli, 27, also pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy in connection with the death of 23-year-old Andrew McMunn, of Blawnox.

Nuccetelli was charged in May 2015, a year after McMunn's body was found in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood.

She originally pleaded guilty to the same charges in November 2016. But before she could be sentenced, she withdrew her plea and asked for a jury trial, according to spokesman Mike Manko.

A jury was picked last week and the trial was slated to begin Monday morning when Nuccetelli decided to plead guilty again, Manko said.

In exchange for the plea, she was sentenced to 12½ to 25 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Nuccetelli told police she and two men thought McMunn had a key to a work safe containing a lot of money. Her co-conspirators — police call them “CJ” and “Calvin” — promised to give her $1,200 if she helped get the key.

She told police that she and McMunn went to a movie together April 21, 2014, but when she tried to set up another date so she could swipe the key, the plans fell through, according to the complaint.

McMunn's mother reported him missing April 25, 2014. His bright red sneakers led to the discovery of his body over an embankment April 27, 2014.

When Nuccetelli met one of her co-conspirators on April 26, 2014, he told her that the other co-conspirator had killed McMunn by “hitting him over the head with something” and that McMunn “did not have the key on him,” police wrote in the complaint.

McMunn died of head injuries, police said, but he also had been stabbed 19 times in the neck and chest and it appeared someone tried to cut off his ear.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

