Allegheny

Weinstein Co. points finger at Ron Burkle, other investors for failed $500M deal

Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Penguins owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle ride past fans along the Boulevard of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh on June 15, 2009, during the team's victory parade.
The Weinstein Co. said Sunday that it plans to file for bankruptcy — and the film studio is blaming an investor group including Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle, not the alleged serial sexual misconduct of its co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

Burkle had been one of the primary financial backers of an investor group that offered to pay $275 million for the studio and assume its $225 million in debt, The New York Times reported . Maria Contreras-Sweet, the former head of the U.S. Small Business Administration under President Obama, led the investor group.

“While we deeply regret that your actions have led to this unfortunate outcome for our employees, our creditors and any victims, we will now pursue the board's only viable option to maximize the company's remaining value: an orderly bankruptcy process,” the Weinstein Co.'s board of representatives wrote in a letter to Burkle and Contreras-Sweet that was published by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Weinstein Co.'s board told Burkle and Contreras-Sweet that it met “virtually every demand you imposed” in trying to broker a deal, but they “returned to us an incomplete document that unfortunately does not keep your promises of Feb. 21.”

That day, the would-be investors and representatives of the studio met with New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman to discuss making a deal. In a lawsuit filed two weeks earlier , Schneiderman wrote, “Any sale of The Weinstein Co. must ensure that victims will be compensated, employees will be protected going forward and that neither the perpetrators nor enablers will be unjustly enriched.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon , Eric Soufer, a spokesman for the New York Attorney General's Office, wrote: “We are disappointed that despite a clear path forward on those issues ... the parties were unable to resolve their financial differences. We will continue to pursue justice for victims in the event of the company's bankruptcy, and our investigation into the pattern of egregious abuse by Harvey Weinstein and his enablers is ongoing.”

The New York-based studio fired co-chairman Harvey Weinstein in October after a Times report detailed decades of sexual misconduct allegations against the producer.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

