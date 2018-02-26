Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Peduto seeking an additional $800,000 for street paving in 2018

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
City of Pittsburgh workers Nathan Cherry (from left) of Lincoln-Lemington, Mike Wallace of Banksville and Steve Shackleford of Uptown fill a pothole on Fifth Avenue in Uptown in 2015. Mayor Bill Peduto plans to add $800,000 to the 2018 paving budget.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's Office plans to spend an additional $800,000 on top of a budgeted $16 million this year for repaving the city's pothole plagued streets.

The Mayor's Office said it would introduce legislation in City Council Tuesday that would increase the street paving budget to about $16.8 million.

It costs about $260,000 to pave one mile of city streets, and Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Director Karina Ricks said the extra cash will provide paving for about 4 extra miles, the equivalent of 50 city blocks.

City work crews continued patching potholes across the city Sunday night and will continue working around the clock, weather permitting, the mayor's office said. The city received more than 1,200 pothole complaints last week, but much of the patch washed away because of heavy rain.

