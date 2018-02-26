Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

1 man rescued, 1 body found in house fire in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 7:36 p.m.
Firefighters pulled a man from a burning building in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was reported in critical condition. When officials put the fire out, they found a body inside, police said.
WPXI-TV
Updated 4 hours ago

Firefighters pulled a man from a burning house in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood Monday, then after putting the fire out found a body inside, officials said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said that Steven Pariser, 71, of Point Breeze died about 1:33 p.m. Officials did not immediately release his cause or manner death.

About 2 p.m., Pittsburgh fire and police responded to a report of a fire in a residence on Penfield Place, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

Initial reports had indicated one person was trapped inside as the two-alarm fire spread through the interior of the home, George said.

Officials rescued a man, who was taken to a nearby hospital and remained in "critical condition," George said. He was not identified.

"Upon putting the fire out, a body was discovered inside the house," George said.

No further details were immediately available.

Police and arson detectives are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

