1 man rescued, 1 body found in house fire in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood

Firefighters pulled a man from a burning house in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood Monday, then after putting the fire out found a body inside, officials said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said that Steven Pariser, 71, of Point Breeze died about 1:33 p.m. Officials did not immediately release his cause or manner death.

About 2 p.m., Pittsburgh fire and police responded to a report of a fire in a residence on Penfield Place, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

Initial reports had indicated one person was trapped inside as the two-alarm fire spread through the interior of the home, George said.

Officials rescued a man, who was taken to a nearby hospital and remained in "critical condition," George said. He was not identified.

"Upon putting the fire out, a body was discovered inside the house," George said.

No further details were immediately available.

Police and arson detectives are investigating.

