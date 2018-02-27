Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pine family claims in lawsuit Steeler Sean Davis cyberbullied teen in Snapchat video

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
This is a 2017 photo of Sean Davis of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Wednesday, June 7, 2017 when this image was taken.
A Pine Township family claims in a civil lawsuit that Steelers safety Sean Davis disparaged a 16-year-old boy in a Snapchat video taken while the teen was working at a Cranberry Township fast food restaurant.

Representatives for Davis said in a news release that the player denies all of the claims, calling the accusations “frivolous” and “baseless.”

The lawsuit states that Davis, of Pine Township, posted to his Snapchat account a video he took of the boy at the drive-thru window of Chick-Fil-A on Dec. 11 or 13 and laughed while making comments about the teen's youthful appearance.

The suit states that Davis said in the video: “Chick-fil-A got little kids. This kid is like 8 years old. No wonder the lines be so long at Chick-fil-A.”

Parents of the boy are identified by initials — D.K. and C.K. — in the suit and the boy is not named or identified by initials. The complaint was filed Friday in Allegheny County court.

“We remain confident that when the truth is revealed, Mr. Davis will be exonerated completely from these frivolous allegations,” Eugene Lee, MBK Sports president and agent, said in a news release.

The family is seeking financial compensation on claims of slander, libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress and cyber bullying. The release from MBK Sports indicated that negotiations before the lawsuit was filed were unsuccessful.

The family claims that those “false and defamatory statements in the video” have caused the teen “severe emotional distress” including humiliation, embarrassment and physical ailments, such as headaches, depression, sleeplessness and anxiety.

The video and Davis' reaction “were made with malice and without any reason to believe that the information conveyed had any basis in truth,” according to the suit.

Davis and MBK Sports have retained Pittsburgh attorney Robert Del Greco Jr. to defend the case.

“Mr. Davis denies all of the unfounded claims file against him and is prepared to defend this meritless lawsuit to the fullest extent under the law,” Randy Fisher, MBK Sports general counsel, said in the news release.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

