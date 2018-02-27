Streets in Pittsburgh's West End remain closed for landslide cleanup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh and PennDOT officials said road closures could remain in place the rest of the week and advised drivers to find alternate routes around the West End.

“There are many other ways to get where you're going in the city of Pittsburgh,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said. “The posted detour routes are long and complex. If you're comfortable, I would suggest looking for alternate routes.”

Here are PennDOT's posted detour routes:

Northbound Route 19/51 to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street):

• Stay straight to go across the West End Bridge;

• Turn left onto northbound Route 65;

• Follow Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge and turn left to go across the bridge;

• Turn right at the end of the bridge to go north on Route 51;

• Turn left to go south on Route 51 and follow it back to the former West End Circle and southbound Route 837.

Crafton area/Route 60/Steuben Street to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street):

• Take Route 60 to Wabash Street;

• Follow Wabash to Woodville Street and turn left;

• Take ramp toward I-376 westbound/airport;

• Bear left toward I-376 eastbound;

• From eastbound I-376, take the Route 19/51 West End (Exit 69C) ramp and go north to the West End Bridge;

• Cross the West End Bridge and turn left onto northbound Route 65;

• Follow northbound Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge and turn left to go across the bridge;

• Turn right at the end of the bridge to go north on Route 51;

• Turn left to go south on Route 51 and follow it back to the former West End Circle and southbound Route 837.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.