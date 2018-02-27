2nd body found in North Point Breeze home after fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Investigators have found a second body inside a North Point Breeze home where officers had rescued one man and found another dead Monday afternoon.

Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said investigators had secured a home on Penfield Place overnight following Monday's fire. When they returned to investigate further and gather additional evidence at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, they found a second body.

John Robert Van Dyke, 54, of Pittsburgh's Swissvale neighborhood was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said. A cause and manner of death were not immediately available.

The body of a second man, whom the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified as Steven Pariser, 71, was found in the basement.

The report of the fire at a residence on Penfield Place came in at 1:58 p.m., according to George.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police and firefighters responded. They pulled one man from the burning building before putting out the fire. He taken to a hospital where he remained in critical but stable condition. He was not identified.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh police are back out on penfield place in point breeze for a second body found inside the burned out home. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/GrpnSeYBRO — Juice (@WPXI_Juice) February 27, 2018

No other information was immediately available.

Arson and police detectives are investigating.

Staff writer Natasha Lindstrom contributed.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.