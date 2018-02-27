2 more in Allegheny County die of flu complications

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Allegheny County residents died of flu symptoms within the last week, the county Health Department said.

One was a female in her early 80s, while the other was a male in his early 70s. It is not known if they had underlying medical conditions.

Since flu season began in October, 19 people in Allegheny County have died of the flu, compared with eight flu deaths at this time a year earlier.

Health officials said they are continuing to see a downward trend in flu cases in Allegheny County, but cannot say for certain the virus has hit its peak.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health in a weekly report Tuesday said "it is likely the influenza activity has peaked."

Through Feb. 24, the number of flu cases in Allegheny County totaled 9,364 and Westmoreland County had 2,670, according to the state.

There have been 150 flu-related deaths in Pennsylvania this season, including five pediatric deaths , the state said.

The state is holding 65 free influenza vaccine clinics at locations across Pennsylvania throughout the month of March.

The flu kills about 36,000 people a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu activity usually begins in October and peaks between December and March.

Much of this season's concern was caused by a dominant flu strain called H3N2.

