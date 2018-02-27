Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

2 more in Allegheny County die of flu complications

Suzanne Elliott | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Lab technologist Sharda Modi tests a patient's swab for a flu infection at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga. On Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the flu season may finally be leveling off.
David Goldman/AP
Lab technologist Sharda Modi tests a patient's swab for a flu infection at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga. On Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the flu season may finally be leveling off.

Updated 17 hours ago

Two Allegheny County residents died of flu symptoms within the last week, the county Health Department said.

One was a female in her early 80s, while the other was a male in his early 70s. It is not known if they had underlying medical conditions.

Since flu season began in October, 19 people in Allegheny County have died of the flu, compared with eight flu deaths at this time a year earlier.

Health officials said they are continuing to see a downward trend in flu cases in Allegheny County, but cannot say for certain the virus has hit its peak.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health in a weekly report Tuesday said "it is likely the influenza activity has peaked."

Through Feb. 24, the number of flu cases in Allegheny County totaled 9,364 and Westmoreland County had 2,670, according to the state.

There have been 150 flu-related deaths in Pennsylvania this season, including five pediatric deaths , the state said.

The flu kills about 36,000 people a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu activity usually begins in October and peaks between December and March.

Much of this season's concern was caused by a dominant flu strain called H3N2.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me