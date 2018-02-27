Landslide forces evacuation of yet another Pittsburgh home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh officials on Tuesday evacuated a home in the city's Perry North neighborhood because of landslide concerns.

The home became the 12th since last week to be evacuated because of landslides.

The latest slide was reported on Semicer Street shortly after noon. The city's Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspection ordered the evacuation, according to the Mayor Bill Peduto's Office. It will remain in effect until the ground stabilizes.

The Red Cross was notified to provide assistance to the occupants.

PLI last week ordered evacuations of six homes in Spring Hill and four in Garfield because of landslides. Occupants are staying in hotels and with friends and relatives while waiting for the ground around their homes to settle.

City officials have not decided whether those residents will be permitted to return to their homes. A slide Sunday in the West End destroyed a home on Greenleaf Street. Streets in the vicinity remain closed as crews remove tons of debris.

