Downtown businesses back Pittsburgh police substation, mounted patrol

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is helping fund the Pittsburgh police mounted patrol unit and a new police substation Downtown with a $20,000 gift.

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would accept the money. The city created the substation and mounted patrol because of an uptick in violence and crime Downtown. So far the partnership has donated a total of $100,000 for both initiatives, according to spokeswoman Leigh White. She said the money came from Golden Triangle businesses.

“The police substation provides a highly visible police presence in the central business district and provides Downtown stakeholders with easy access to the police and has already proven to be a valuable asset to the Downtown environment,” said Jeremy Waldrup, the partnership's president and CEO. “The opportunity to bring a mounted police unit back to the city of Pittsburgh Police Bureau was particularly attractive for use during large-scale public events...”

Police are seeking online help in naming the latest addition to the mounted patrol, a 6-year-old mix between a Percheron and Tennessee Walker that weighs 1,700 pounds. The public can send suggestions to the partnership.

Police Cmdr. Ed Trapp, who supervises the patrol, said the city bought the horse from a private owner in New York for $6,500. Pittsburgh now has five horses and hopes to add one more.

“The generosity of the Downtown business community in funneling funds through the Downtown Partnership has been key to getting this whole project up and running,” Trapp said.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust provided the Lantern Building at 600 Liberty Ave. near Market Square for the police substation. The property came through a five-year lease at a nominal rent of $1 per year, plus a $5,000 security deposit. PNC Bank donated office furniture.

