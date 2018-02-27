Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Wanted: Prospective deacons to help stem Pittsburgh Diocese's priest shortage

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Deacons of the Diocese of Pittsburgh line up for the procession into St. Paul's Cathedral at the Ordination of Priests of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in Oakland on Saturday, June 28, 2014. Michael Richard Ackerman, Michael Patrick Conway, Kenneth William Marlovits, and Thomas George Schluep Jr. were ordinated into the Diocese of Pittsburgh Saturday morning.
Emily Harger | Tribune-Review
Deacons of the Diocese of Pittsburgh line up for the procession into St. Paul's Cathedral at the Ordination of Priests of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in Oakland on Saturday, June 28, 2014. Michael Richard Ackerman, Michael Patrick Conway, Kenneth William Marlovits, and Thomas George Schluep Jr. were ordinated into the Diocese of Pittsburgh Saturday morning.

Updated 16 hours ago

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is urging interested applicants to join its next class of deacons-in-training, part of an effort to respond to a persisting shortage of priests.

Bishop David A. Zubik announced Tuesday that the diocese will begin taking pastoral nominations for college-educated men 30 to 59 who seek to be admitted to the Deacon Formation Program.

The program's first two classes drew 31 participants, who still are in the training process. The program takes five years.

Zubik intends to call for a new class every other year.

"My hope in calling for another diaconate class is to foster the formation of men who are willing to develop their potential for servant leadership in the Church and to embrace the model of Jesus Christ's humble, loving care for others — especially those who are sick, elderly, imprisoned, hungry, poor, lonely and forgotten," Zubik said in a statement.

The Pittsburgh diocese — which spans Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Greene and Washington counties — has more than 90 permanent deacons.

Deacons can assist priests at Mass, preach on occasion and preside over baptisms, weddings and funerals.

They devote much of their ministry to works of service and charity, including visiting hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities and underserved populations.

Some deacons have administrative duties.

Priests need backup

Increasing the number of deacons — as well as lay leadership in general — has been identified as a key piece to addressing the broader priest shortage problem affecting Catholic churches nationwide.

Twenty-five years ago, the Pittsburgh diocese had more than 600 active priests.

By 2000, only 338 priests remained, and the figure dwindled to 209 as of last May, the diocese said.

The trend has spurred an increase in roving priests and contributed to reorganization efforts intended to reflect the shifting needs of parish communities.

RELATED: We need to make our worship better,' Pittsburgh Bishop Zubik says

Nationally, nearly 3,500 of about 17,500 Catholic parishes do not have a resident priest, compared with 549 of 17,600 parishes that did not in 1965 and about 1,800 that lacked one in 1990, according to data from the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University.

Meanwhile, U.S. deacons have proliferated — from fewer than 900 in 1975 to more than 17,500, CARA data show.

The Pittsburgh diocese says the ideal deacon candidate is a "man of solid faith, deep spirituality and good reputation and character" who follows all Catholic teachings.

Further, he "should be physically, psychologically and emotionally healthy; generously willing to serve the diocesan Church; and capable of assuming a leadership role and working well with a diversity of people."

Greensburg Diocese has a program, too

The neighboring Diocese of Greensburg — which includes Westmoreland, Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties — runs its own deacon formation program that dates to more than 10 years ago.

More recently, Greensburg has been turning to foreign clergy to fill its ministry gaps.

By 2025, Greensburg expects to have only 27 priests — about a fourth of what it had in 2000.

RELATED: Catholic priests spread thin as numbers dwindle

On the global scale, Pope Francis is exploring whether to allow women to become deacons — a move favored by 6 in 10 U.S. women who are Catholic, according to an American Magazine survey published in January.

At a Vatican gathering of bishops this fall, Francis is expected to discuss the possibility of allowing married men to become priests.

RELATED: Pope open to married men being priests

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me