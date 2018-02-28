Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Insurance policies don't cover homes damaged by landslides in Pittsburgh

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
A geotechnical inspector from PennDOT relays information on his cell phone after additional boulders fell onto an existing landslide on Freeport Road in O'Hara Township on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Erica Dietz | Trib Total Media
Images of the devastation in Apollo from the St. Patrick's Day Flood of 1936
Water rescue teams from Bradenville, Llyodsville and New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Departments rescue Aaron and Jennifer Jones along with their two children Ian, 5, and Chelsea, 2, from their home Schmidt Lane in Ligonier Twp. which was surrounded by flood waters on March 4, 2015. The flooding, on Four Mile Run, is a result of ice jams.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Vandergrift - homes smashing against the bridge - original photographer Lloyd Earhart
East Vandergrift 1936 flood
Theresa Locke, left, sits on her front porch with Deena Hennon as flood waters surround her home in Oakdale on Wednesday afternoon.
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
Howard Donaldson of Dunbar watches as workers with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Railroad Company Carload Express Inc. clear debris from the train track in Dunbar after a flood on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014. An estimated three miles of flood damage, along Church Street and Railroad Street, started at 2:30 am when firefighters from Dunbar Borough first responded to the 40 affected homes, road supervisor Rob Grover said. Two dogs drowned in the basement of one home because they were chained, but nobody is homeless, he said.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
Rennerdale Volunteer Firefighter Daniel Bright carries Cheryl McLuckie to safety from her home along Noblestown Road in Oakdale on Wednesday afternoon as flood waters surrounded her home.
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
Lower Burrell resident Bob Ray is helped from flood waters by firefighter Alan Fennell on Wills Road in the Kinloch section of Lower Burrell.
staff photographer
James Fields, located at 263 Yauger Hollow Road, points to the water mark left in his basement after rushing water filled the basement during a flash flood which occurred overnight.
Evan R. Sanders | Daily Courier
Bob Rothwell carries a hose from the home of his friend Craig Curran house as Dan Kubik (in background) digs a ditch to move the water along Lowber Road and White Street after a flood near Lowber on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2014.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Me
Crews work to remove debris from the train tacks and hillside near the Duquesne Incline along West Carson Street, Tuesday, April 8, 2014. An overnight landslide dropped dirt, boulders, and other debris onto the tracks above West Carson Street near Station Square.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
A landslide along Perrysville Avenue in the North Side is forcing traffic to squeeze by.
Governor Tom Wolf visits homes affected by flood damage in Connellsville on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A landslide has dumped several trees onto houses along the 800 block of Greenfield Avenue in Greenfiel as of Monday April 16, 2007.
Flood waters take over the basement at the home of Jim and Lainie Osborne at 2143 Raymond Avenue on Aug. 28, 2013 in Latrobe.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Delaney Locy, 10 of North Fayette and her brother Dalton Locy, 13 help clean up the Oakdale Kids Korner daycare center. Their mother Trish Luther is the director of the daycare center that was damaged in Wednesday's flood in Oakdale.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
Jules Massey peers into the crack in the wall of his Lee Drive home on October 6, 2008 in Rostraver Township. The crack opened up on Saturday due to mine subsidence.
Eric Schmadel
Steve Shaulis, with Ligonier Construction, stands at the brink of a large sinkhole caused by mine subsidence along Unity Cemetery Rd. in Unity Township on March 2, 2007.
Tribune-Review
A landslide blocks Route 65 in Killbuck below the Walmart construction site, Wednesday, September 20, 2006.
Beth Butler never thought about checking with her insurance company to be sure her home and belongings would be covered in the event of a landslide.

She learned the hard way that they were not.

A slide on Sunday destroyed Butler's home on Greenleaf Street bordering Pittsburgh's West End, and her Allstate Insurance policy does not cover the loss. She and her husband, Charles, were able to save personal belongings such as documents, family photographs and smaller items including jewelry and knickknacks, but they lost everything else.

Allstate had not provided comment as of Wednesday evening.

“It was an exclusion and I was unaware of it,” Butler said, adding that she assumed the company would have advised her on the type of coverage she needed based on the location of her home. “Maybe I'm a little bit too trusting of people.”

Insurance companies typically exclude damage caused by floods and earth movement — including landslides, sink holes and mine subsidence — from homeowners policies, according to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department. It said that type of coverage can be purchased at an additional cost.

Mine subsidence insurance is offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Consumers can purchase flood insurance through some private companies and the National Flood Insurance Program.

David Buono, the insurance department's consumer liaison, said Pittsburghers — particularly those living on the city's steep hillsides — should contact their insurance agent to find out what is covered. If landslides are excluded, an agent can advise whether the company offers that type of coverage through a rider.

“Consumers have to first understand their policy,” he said. “Then you kind of build out from there. You just need more money.”

Mayor Bill Peduto said 17 people, including Butler and her husband, have been displaced over the past week from 12 homes in Spring Hill, Garfield and Duquesne Heights because of landslides. He estimated the city spent a “couple million dollars” on landslides in recent weeks, including geotechnical studies, worker overtime and contracts with companies to remove debris.

The mayor said city and state officials are working to make sure essential needs — temporary housing, food and clothing — are available for the displaced residents. He said it's unclear whether they will be allowed to return to their homes.

Peduto said city officials were aware that landslide insurance is limited, but it hasn't been an issue in recent years.

“We just haven't had in recent memory a time when we had landslides occurring all over the city,” he said.

State Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Brookline, said he and state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, are considering legislation that would require insurance companies to offer landslide coverage. They're also seeking funds to help with homeowners costs, but he noted that would be difficult.

“Even if we find a pot of money it's still going to take time,” Fontana said. “There's not going to be immediate relief. We're trying to find a way to give them some hope that there's something positive that will happen at the end of it all.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

