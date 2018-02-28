Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Dick's Sporting Goods makes a statement, but will it make a difference?

Ben Schmitt, Matthew Santoni and Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Dick's Sporting Goods shoppers weren't sure Wednesday whether the Findlay-based retailer's decision to end assault-style weapons sales and restrict gun sales to those older than 21 would prevent a mass shooting, but many admired the company's nerve.

“I think it's great; I don't think anyone in the United States except military and police should have AR-15s,” said Rick Lofstead of Beallsville, Washington County, as he and his wife left Dick's at the Westmoreland Mall. “I'll shop there more now.”

Dick's announced the change in response to the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student, is accused of gunning down 17 students. Cruz had purchased a gun from Dick's, but it wasn't used in the attack.

Standing outside a Dick's Sporting Goods at Pittsburgh Mills mall, Josh Deforno of Upper Burrell said he owns a 9 mm handgun, but he didn't buy it at a Dick's. He shops there for hockey equipment, running shoes and sporting goods accessories.

“If it helps prevent other conflicts and issues that have been arising, I guess that it would be better,” he said of the new policy.

Gary Smail of Hempfield said removing the guns and committing not to sell high-capacity magazines are wise moves. He visited the Westmoreland Mall Dick's Sporting Goods to confirm the guns and magazines were gone.

“I'll be interested to see how the clientele reacts; if people who would come buy a basketball now will go somewhere else to buy that basketball,” he said.

Smail said AR-15s and similar weapons probably weren't big sellers for the company, anyway.

Dick's stock value rose about 0.7 percent by the market's close Wednesday.

Retail analyst Burt P. Flickinger III, managing director of the New York-based Strategic Resource Group, said the decision and the early uptick in its stock value are compelling because sporting goods has performed the worst out 14 retail sectors.

“Dick's could have chosen not to do this, but for the future, consumers across America are very conscientious and they will reward Dick's for taking a responsible and constructive stand,” Flickinger said.

He estimated that firearms-related sales represent about 1 percent of the retailer's business, and sales of assault-style rifles at the 35 Field & Stream stores ­— and to buyers ages 18 to 20 — represent a fraction of that.

In a letter to customers, Dick's CEO Edward W. Stack, whose father started the business in 1948, issued a four-point policy on gun sales:

• Assault-style rifles, also called modern sporting rifles, will no longer be sold at the company's 35 Field & Stream stores, including ones in Cranberry, Washington, Erie and Altoona. The company stopped selling those rifles at its main Dick's locations following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012.

• Firearms will no longer be sold to anyone younger than 21.

• High-capacity magazines will no longer be sold.

• Bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic weapons to fire more rapidly, have never been sold in Dick's stores and never will be.

Outside the Field & Stream store in Cranberry, the president of a Georgia-based gun manufacturer tempered his reaction to the announcement.

“I'm sure the corporation is under a lot of pressure probably from investors to make a statement, and they've done that. Whether I agree with it or not, that's certainly their right and their privilege to buy and sell what they like,” said Gary Ramey, a Bethel Park native who is president of Honor Defense LLC.

Anthony Ogline, co-owner of Verona Gun Safe, said he expects to sell more AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

“Sure, it will open the market to smaller dealers, especially with semiautomatic rifles,” he said.

Still, the Dick's announcement irked Ogline.

“They are pandering to social media and pressure, basically,” he said. “It's a mistake. My viewpoint is that firearms are not the issue.”

Phil Cook of Jeannette said he doubts the move would prevent a determined bad guy from buying a gun, a skepticism many customers and gun owners said they shared.

“If somebody wants to do something, they'll get a weapon somewhere else,” Cook said.

Tom Fontaine and Suzanne Elliott contributed. Ben Schmitt, Matthew Santoni and Madasyn Czebiniak are Tribune-Review staff writers.

Related Content
Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition
NEW YORK — Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21. The retailer's new policy emerged after Dick's ...
Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style rifles 
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it ended sales of assault-style rifles and was no longer selling any guns to customers under 21 in a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me