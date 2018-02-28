Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny, Westmoreland brewers get grants to promote Pennsylvania beer

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 4:25 p.m.
Rivertown Brewing brewer Andrew Maxwell of Murrysville pours a glass of 'Paul Campbell's Peach Pipe' beer during Rivertowne's spring Jahla party on Saturday, April 23, 2016, in Murrysville.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Rivertown Brewing brewer Andrew Maxwell of Murrysville pours a glass of 'Paul Campbell's Peach Pipe' beer during Rivertowne's spring Jahla party on Saturday, April 23, 2016, in Murrysville.
Customers on a PA Brew Tours visit to Grist House Brewing in Millvale get a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process.
PA Brew Tours
Customers on a PA Brew Tours visit to Grist House Brewing in Millvale get a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process.

With 32 independent breweries operating in Allegheny County, drawing in tourists isn't as easy as publishing a map, said Brian Eaton, co-owner of Millvale-based Grist House Craft Brewery.

A $30,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, one of 13 announced Wednesday as part of an effort to promote Commonwealth-made craft brews and malt beverages, will help the breweries coordinate and create a guide to all of them to help attract tourists and customers.

“It's not going to be a traditional ‘ale trail,' where you can follow the dots in a straight line,” said Eaton, chairman of the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild. “This is going to be more of an atlas of all the breweries in Allegheny County.”

The grant allows the guild to hire a firm to coordinate and compile a print guide, website and mobile app, and may also help them in working with VisitPittsburgh to train its visitor concierges on all the region's craft-brew options.

The guild formed in December and held its first quarterly meeting in early February. So far 29 of the county's 32 breweries are dues-paying members, Eaton said.

The grant was one part of $705,000 Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday under the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board.

The Pittsburgh District of the Master Brewers Association of the Americas got a $35,000 grant, which will be used to facilitate professional speakers and technical seminars for brewers in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

“We'll bring in hops growers, maltsters, quality-control professionals and hopefully some of the rock stars of the brewing industry to share their secrets,” said Dan Yarnell, brewer at Export-based Rivertowne Brewing Co. and district president.

Other parts of the grant will go toward recruiting more brewers to join the association for their professional development and getting a local brewery with laboratory space to share with other brewers, so they can test their beers for things like proper fermentation and bacteria content to ensure its quality, Yarnell said.

“A lot of breweries don't have lab equipment, and a lot of science is involved in the brewing process,” he said. “There's a lot of finger-crossing going on.”

Other awards include:

• $10,000 for Hops on Lots Pittsburgh, which turns vacant properties into hops farms to supply local breweries.

• $127,500 for “Pennsylvania Pursue Your Hoppiness,” a project to identify “beer trails” where tourists can visit multiple regional microbreweries, and to develop a statewide “brand identity” for the state's breweries.

• $65,000 for Harrisburg-based GK Visual LLC to create a documentary on Pennsylvania breweries.

• A total of $136,154 to Penn State for two projects studying the effect of fungicides on hops and improving hops-drying techniques to preserve their aromatic compounds.

There are more than 300 breweries now licensed in Pennsylvania, which Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding estimated was a $5.8 billion industry in the statement announcing the grants.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me