Crashes on inbound Parkway West, Route 28 quickly cleared Thursday morning
Updated 18 hours ago
Crashes affecting traffic on the Parkway West and Route 28 Thursday morning both have been cleared.
PennDOT reported a multi-vehicle crash on Route 28 southbound at Exit 3B, Millvale.
Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 southbound at Exit 3 B - Millvale. There is a traffic disruption.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) March 1, 2018
It was quickly cleared.
CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 southbound at Exit 3 B - Millvale.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) March 1, 2018
The Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, was reporting lingering delays inbound near the 40th Street bridge because of the earlier crash.
Still Finding Heavier Delays Along Route 28 Inbound Due to an Earlier Accident near the 40th Street Bridge. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/prfcwUqyP7— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) March 1, 2018
There was also a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 376 eastbound at milepost 67, approaching Green Tree. A lane was restricted there.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound at Mile Post: 67.0. There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) March 1, 2018
The crash had been cleared shortly before 7 a.m., but there could be lingering traffic delays.
CLEARED: Incident cleared on I-376 eastbound at Mile Post: 67.0.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) March 1, 2018
