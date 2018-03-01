Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Carnegie Mellon hosts meeting to discuss Forbes Avenue reconfiguration, bike lanes

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
A full room raises their hands to ask questions as PennDOT officials present plans for road improvements in Oakland at the Forbes Avenue Corridor Safety Improvement Project Public Meeting at Carnegie Mellon University in Oakland on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. The two-part project, which is slated to start in fall of 2017, is to include pedestrian-crossing enhancements at Forbes Ave. intersections, a repaving of part of Forbes, new lane configurations and possible bike lanes.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

PennDOT contractors will hold a meeting Thursday evening at Carnegie Mellon University to discuss an upcoming project to repave Forbes Avenue in Oakland, which will also narrow the street and add bike lanes in the area of the university.

Representatives of Mt. Pleasant-based Gulisek Construction LLC, the lead contractor on the project, will talk about the planned improvements, safety and scheduling. As proposed, the project would repave Forbes starting at the Birmingham Bridge, update and add traffic signals throughout Oakland's main business corridor, and narrow the travel lanes from four to two in the area between Craig Street and Margaret Morrison Drive, with turning lanes in the middle and bike lanes on either side. Some parts of the street could eventually become dedicated bus lanes if a plan for Bus Rapid Transit through Oakland is implemented, according to previous presentations available through the Oakland Transportation Management Authority .

The bike lanes will complete a dedicated link for cyclists between Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh, in an area where Pitt professor Susan Hicks was killed in a chain-reaction crash in 2015 while riding in mixed traffic. The repaving project will make permanent the temporary bike lanes already installed along part of Forbes near the Carnegie Museums, and may include bollards to physically separate cyclists and cars.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Carnegie Mellon's Cohon University Center, in room Rangos 2 on the second floor.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

