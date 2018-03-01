Port Authority to add late-night bus service between Braddock, Downtown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority of Allegheny County is adding late-night bus service between Braddock and Downtown starting March 18.

On weekdays, the new trip will leave 6th Street and Braddock Avenue at 11:32 p.m. and arrive Downtown at Fifth Avenue and Wood Street at 12:22 a.m., said Adam Brandolph, a Port Authority spokesman.

It will leave Downtown at 12:22 a.m. and arrive in Braddock at 1:08 a.m.

On Saturdays, it will leave Braddock at 11:25 p.m. and arrive Downtown at 12:15 a.m., Brandolph said. It will leave Downtown at 12:15 a.m. and arrive in Braddock at 1:03 a.m.

The new service is a result of requests from riders, Brandolph said.

Mon Valley bus riders have been raising concerns that a planned Bus Rapid Transit system would require them to transfer in Oakland to get Downtown, which could include paying a transfer fare.

Brandolph said he did not know whether their concerns factored into Port Authority officials' decision to add the new service.

Port Authority adjusts service four times a year.

“With each quarterly service change, we try to be responsive to the communities we serve in a responsible manner, meaning doing more with the resources we have available to our disposal,” Brandolph said in a statement.

A full list of the Port Authority service adjustments is available here .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.