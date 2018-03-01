Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
15 active landslides in Pittsburgh will far exceed budget — it's only March

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
Dirt and brush from a landslide in Pittsburgh’s West End blocks a ramp feeding traffic from Routes 51/19 to Route 51 (West Carson Street) and southbound Route 837 (Carson Street) on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh is seeking financial assistance from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to help offset the cost of landslide cleanup, which is mounting by the hour, Mayor Bill Peduto said Thursday.

Peduto said costs will “far exceed” $2.25 million that he budgeted in 2018 for slide remediation.

“Obviously, this is now running into the millions of dollars, and with today's projected storms, we are anticipating that there will be additional landslides that are occurring,” the mayor said, adding that it's unclear whether the city would qualify. “This is why you have reserve funds.”

Pittsburgh is monitoring 15 landslide sites around the city, including a slide in the West End that destroyed a house.

Karina Ricks, the city's director of mobility and infrastructure, estimated that 11,000 cubic yards of debris fell on the home of Beth and Charles Butler and partially blocked highway access from West End Village.

A commercial dump truck holds 10 to 14 cubic yards of dirt. Eleven thousand cubic yards would fill up to 1,100 trucks.

Peduto said it will likely be next week before contractors and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation can reopen a ramp and South Main Street in West End Village, both of which provide access to Route 51, Carson Street and the West End Bridge.

Seventeen people, including the Butlers, have been forced from their homes since last week because of landslides. In addition to the Butlers' house in Duquesne Heights, slides are threatening 11 homes in Spring Hill and Garfield.

Pittsburgh in the past has purchased homes impacted by slides, but Peduto said it's too early to say whether that could happen with any of the current slides.

He said the city has emergency response teams on standby for slides that might occur over the next few days.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

