Arnold teen's murder moves Northview Heights to seek Pittsburgh police patrols

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valerie Lauw said she and other residents of Northview Heights have petitioned the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh for years to have city police patrol the violence-prone public housing complex.

Pittsburgh officers could soon be on the beat, according to the city and the housing authority.

Lauw, president of the Northview Heights Tenant Council, said the murder of Derrick Brown, 16, of Arnold in February 2017 was a flashpoint that united residents in calling for action.

Lauw said private security firms under contract with the housing authority have proved costly and ineffective.

“They have no arrest power. They had no power whatsoever,” she said. “It makes sense to bring police officers.”

The authority's board of directors last week authorized Executive Director Castor Binion to negotiate a maximum three-year, $4.5 million contract for the city to provide dedicated police patrols at Northview and Allegheny Dwellings, both on the North Side.

Pittsburgh officials said the contract could also include a police substation and help pay for gunshot detection monitors in the North Side.

“We have been in conversations with the housing authority for two years now in trying to find a way where Pittsburgh police could be under a contract to provide services to the housing authority that go beyond just monitoring,” Mayor Bill Peduto said Thursday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the city will assign officers specifically for duty in the two complexes.

“It will benefit both the city and the neighborhoods,” he said.

The authority disbanded its own police force in 2007 and contracted with the city to provide police protection at its properties, but the contract expired in 2010. Since then the authority has contracted with private security firms.

Housing authority spokeswoman Michelle Sandidge said one of the problems was that guards cannot arrest lawbreakers. She said city officers not only have arrest powers, but also can provide community-oriented policing in which officers interact daily with residents.

“We've been working with the tenant council there for a year to come up with strategies for more security,” she said. “That's what they wanted and that's what we're doing.”

Lauw said it can't happen soon enough.

“We've been fighting so hard since (Brown's) homicide,” she said. “We were looking for action then. We need action now.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.