Allegheny

Joe Biden to campaign in Western Pa. for Conor Lamb

Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Then-Vice President Joe Biden addresses the crowd gathered at Chatham University's Athletic Fitness Center in Oakland, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for congressional candidate Conor Lamb at two stops in Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The Democrat Lamb, a former federal prosecutor from Mt. Lebanon, faces Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth Township, in a March 13 special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in October amid an extramarital scandal.

“Conor Lamb will be a champion for the working people of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” Biden said in a news release announcing the visit.

Biden will appear with Lamb at a union rally at the Carpenters Training Center in Collier and then at a rally with campaign supporters in Yorktown Hall on the Robert Morris University campus in Moon.

The union rally is a private event, but the Robert Morris rally is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m.

“I'm grateful for (Biden's) support, and we're excited to welcome him to the 18th District in the final week of this special election,” Lamb said in a statement.

The 75-year-old Biden, a Scranton native who served Delaware as a U.S. senator before becoming vice president under President Obama, is “tiptoeing” toward a possible presidential run in 2020, The Associated Press reported this month.

Biden stopped in Pittsburgh last month to promote his book , “Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Promise.”

After next week's campaign events, Biden is scheduled to be back in Western Pennsylvania on March 16 to speak at a Duquesne University event honoring the late former Steelers owner Dan Rooney. Rooney, who died last year at 84, served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland during Obama's presidency.

Saccone also has had some political star power in his corner, including endorsements from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence .

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

