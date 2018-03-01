Vietnam memorial still seeking photos of four Pittsburgh veterans
Updated 12 hours ago
To finish the Pennsylvania part of the Virtual Wall of Faces, the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is seeking photos of 37 service members killed in the Vietnam War including four from Pittsburgh.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund created the website to preserve the legacy of 58,000 service members killed in the war. It has fewer than 4,000 photos left to find.
The last missing photo for casualties from Westmoreland County was found in December.
The Pittsburgh service members are:
• Pfc. John Edward Hughes Jr., Marines, born March 1, 1950, killed Aug. 5, 1969.
• Spc. Kenneth Charles McTier, Army, born Oct. 8, 1950, killed Jan. 16, 1970.
• Pfc. David Howard Mealy, Marines, born April 20, 1948, killed March 17, 1968.
• Staff Sgt. Booker Smith Jr., Marines, born Feb. 18, 1929, killed Sept. 29, 1966.
The full list Pennsylvania casualties without photos is available online . Anyone with a photo can submit it online or mail it to: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Attn: The Wall of Faces, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.
For more information, contact the fund at 202-393-0090 or by email at vvmf@vvmf.org.