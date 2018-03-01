Landslide squeezes Hulton Road in Penn Hills as PennDOT handles 60-plus slides

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A landslide in Penn Hills had closed a lane of Hulton Road since late Wednesday night, with PennDOT crews trying to keep up with slides and other emergency repairs around the region.

District 11 spokesman Steve Cowan said the slide was reported in the area of Hulton and Old Hulton roads at about 11:53 p.m.Wednesday. Crews will address it as soon as they dealt with a dip in the roadway on Route 30, near the Westinghouse Bridge, that could be an issue with a pipe beneath the highway, Cowan said Thursday afternoon.

After a record-setting month for rainfall, there were more than 60 landslides affecting state roads in District 11, which includes Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties. Cowan said PennDOT staff can clean up smaller landslides, but larger, more complicated problems can require hiring contractors.

The City of Pittsburgh is dealing with 15 landslides affecting roads and requiring the evacuation of homes , which have already busted the year's $2.25 million budget for slide remediation.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.