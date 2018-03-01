Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Red-light camera fines in Philadelphia fund traffic safety near Pittsburgh

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
An example of a red light camera
Philadelphia Parking Authority
An example of a red light camera

Updated 3 hours ago

Nearly $11.5 million in fines paid by Philadelphia drivers caught on camera running red lights will support 41 traffic and pedestrian safety projects in Pennsylvania, including four in Allegheny County and one in Westmoreland.

The state's Automated Red Light Enforcement program relies on 30 red-light camera-equipped intersections in Philadelphia to catch and enforce fines against drivers. The money pays for safety improvements at intersections where drivers tend to run red lights, according to Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

Municipalities submitted more than 143 applications, totaling more than $34 million.

The program has funded 366 projects for $62.8 million since 2010, a news release said.

The projects in Western Pennsylvania don't involve installing red-light cameras.

The Westmoreland County project will include $122,000 to upgrade traffic signals and warning devices with LEDs in Allegheny Township.

The Allegheny County projects include:

• Coraopolis: $165,000 to upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 51 (4th Avenue) and Mulberry Street by improving signal visibility and pedestrian safety.

• Springdale: $192,000 to upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and Butler Street by improving traffic signal supports, installing LED modules, improving pedestrian facilities, and upgrading controller and detection systems.

• Verona: $200,000 to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Wildwood Avenue.

• McCandless: $135,000 to install LED pedestrian signals, push buttons and emergency vehicle preemption at seven intersections. The intersections include Ingomar Road and Harmony Drive; Ingomar Road and Kummer Road; Babcock Boulevard and Duncan Avenue; Peebles Road and Remington Drive; Peebles Road and Duncan Avenue; and Peebles Road and McIntyre Square Drive.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

Related Content
Philadelphia collects $3.5M from red-light cameras
The city of Philadelphia expects to take in $3.5 million in fines this year from red-light cameras. Philadelphia has used the cameras since 2005 and was ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me