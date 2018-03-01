Red-light camera fines in Philadelphia fund traffic safety near Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly $11.5 million in fines paid by Philadelphia drivers caught on camera running red lights will support 41 traffic and pedestrian safety projects in Pennsylvania, including four in Allegheny County and one in Westmoreland.

The state's Automated Red Light Enforcement program relies on 30 red-light camera-equipped intersections in Philadelphia to catch and enforce fines against drivers. The money pays for safety improvements at intersections where drivers tend to run red lights, according to Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

Municipalities submitted more than 143 applications, totaling more than $34 million.

The program has funded 366 projects for $62.8 million since 2010, a news release said.

The projects in Western Pennsylvania don't involve installing red-light cameras.

The Westmoreland County project will include $122,000 to upgrade traffic signals and warning devices with LEDs in Allegheny Township.

The Allegheny County projects include:

• Coraopolis: $165,000 to upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 51 (4th Avenue) and Mulberry Street by improving signal visibility and pedestrian safety.

• Springdale: $192,000 to upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and Butler Street by improving traffic signal supports, installing LED modules, improving pedestrian facilities, and upgrading controller and detection systems.

• Verona: $200,000 to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Wildwood Avenue.

• McCandless: $135,000 to install LED pedestrian signals, push buttons and emergency vehicle preemption at seven intersections. The intersections include Ingomar Road and Harmony Drive; Ingomar Road and Kummer Road; Babcock Boulevard and Duncan Avenue; Peebles Road and Remington Drive; Peebles Road and Duncan Avenue; and Peebles Road and McIntyre Square Drive.

